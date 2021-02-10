Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. 322,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665,878. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

