Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,153 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 159,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,878. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.