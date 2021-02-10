GINcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $16,950.62 and $9.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,961.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.19 or 0.03881500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00402518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01085633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.68 or 0.00468571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00380067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00252212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00022971 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.