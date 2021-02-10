Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,023,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,226.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,194.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

