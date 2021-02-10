Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.44. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 360,929 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Cord Blood stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,965 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Global Cord Blood worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.