Global Digital Content Price Hits $0.0060 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $53,172.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00403283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

