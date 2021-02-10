Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.42

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.42 and traded as high as $28.45. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 6,618 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $396.63 million, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $152.59 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 250,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 773,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.