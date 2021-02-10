Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

GPN opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

