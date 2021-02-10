Global Synergy Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Quiet Period Will End on February 17th

Global Synergy Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. Global Synergy Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Global Synergy Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GSAQU opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Global Synergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

About Global Synergy Acquisition

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

