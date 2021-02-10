Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

