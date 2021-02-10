Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,373 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 891% compared to the average volume of 643 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 6,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,860. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

