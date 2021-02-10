GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 31.2% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $22,707.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,627.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.72 or 0.03862419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00403017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.85 or 0.01124522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.82 or 0.00476885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00390592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00260765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00024648 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

