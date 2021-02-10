Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.50. Globalstar shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 3,162,077 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
