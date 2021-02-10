Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $1,225,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $63,933,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $751,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,555 shares of company stock worth $5,058,814. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Globe Life by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.