Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLUU. Truist lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 388,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 119,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

