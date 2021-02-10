Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.