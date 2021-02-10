Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

GLUU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 873,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,235. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

