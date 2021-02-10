GNY Hits Market Cap of $276.62 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003106 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $276.62 million and $378,718.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.75 or 0.01153102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.92 or 0.05547670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

