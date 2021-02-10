GNY Hits One Day Volume of $294,644.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. GNY has a market capitalization of $349.74 million and approximately $294,644.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00004045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00060074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.07 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.67 or 0.05554323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00032496 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.