GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.16

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.16 and last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 4467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.