Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.50. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 346,886 shares.

GMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

The firm has a market cap of $239.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

