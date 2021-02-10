Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.91. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2,581,075 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $136.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

