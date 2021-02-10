Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Up 8.1%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. 7,593,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,475,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 328,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.