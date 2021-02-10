GoldFund Hits One Day Volume of $8.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $69,603.85 and $8.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007717 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009140 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

