GoldMint Price Up 31.2% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $382,999.41 and $191.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.71 or 0.01129068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.49 or 0.05541915 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045037 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00032987 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.