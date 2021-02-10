GoldMint Price Up 31.2% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $382,999.41 and $191.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00059000 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.71 or 0.01129068 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006160 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030331 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.49 or 0.05541915 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00019579 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045037 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00032987 BTC.
GoldMint Coin Profile
Buying and Selling GoldMint
GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
