Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY) Trading 15% Higher

Shares of Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY) traded up 15% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 325,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 132,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY)

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

