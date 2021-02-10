Golem Price Up 43.3% This Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $182.66 million and $12.03 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.76 or 0.01131435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.30 or 0.05538411 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00045131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00032661 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.