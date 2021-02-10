Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on February 17th (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies’ (NASDAQ:GRCL) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 17th. Gracell Biotechnologies had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRCL opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

