Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 131.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 18% against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $264,665.52 and $271.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.37 or 0.00389697 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.