Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.35

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 3584042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

