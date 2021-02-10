Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LOPE opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.