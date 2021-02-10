Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LOPE opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.
