Gravity Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Gravity has a total market cap of $621,558.85 and $3.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Gravity token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00284971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00118588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086486 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00201947 BTC.

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 tokens. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Token Trading

Gravity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.