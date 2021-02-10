Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.92. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 6,003,112 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
