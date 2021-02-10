Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.92. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 6,003,112 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 2,469,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

