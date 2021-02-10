Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,226.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,194.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.