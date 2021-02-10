Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 841.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Green Dot worth $37,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In related news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 868,161 shares of company stock valued at $46,461,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.