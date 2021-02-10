Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 269,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Green Dot by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,161 shares of company stock worth $46,461,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Green Dot stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.95.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

