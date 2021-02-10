Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 5.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 1,608,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 974,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $843.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

