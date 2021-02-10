Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 5.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 1,608,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 974,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $843.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
