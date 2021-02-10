Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) PT Raised to $56.00 at Haywood Securities

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Haywood Securities to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75.

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

