Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,150 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,437.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

