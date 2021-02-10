Greenhaven Associates Inc. Acquires 90,008 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 15.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $808,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 425,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,183,000 after buying an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $301.42. 66,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

