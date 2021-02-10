Greenhaven Associates Inc. Buys 322,000 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 0.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 1.99% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000.

PSQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,646. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

