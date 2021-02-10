Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $171.04 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 3.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Ford Motor worth $171,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

F stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,628,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

