Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $50.77 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,590 shares during the quarter. Adient accounts for 1.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Adient worth $50,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $3,491,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT remained flat at $$36.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,582. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

