Greenhaven Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises about 9.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 4.45% of Whirlpool worth $502,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $279,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 151.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

NYSE:WHR traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,565. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

