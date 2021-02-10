Greenhaven Associates Inc. Purchases 2,548,880 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548,880 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 5.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of Citigroup worth $286,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,036 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 386,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,803,078. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.