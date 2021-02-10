Greenhaven Associates Inc. Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up about 4.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 4.36% of Toll Brothers worth $232,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 294,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 116,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 over the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

