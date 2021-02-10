Greenhaven Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,131 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 4.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.91% of D.R. Horton worth $228,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

