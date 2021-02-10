Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for about 1.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.85% of Lear worth $81,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lear by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,664. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

