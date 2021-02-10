Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 22,030 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.40% of Owens Corning worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 46.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. 9,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
