Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 22,030 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.40% of Owens Corning worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 46.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. 9,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

