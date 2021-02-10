GreenPower Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,529.00 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. GreenPower has a market cap of $101.96 million and $21,529.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GreenPower has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

GreenPower can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

